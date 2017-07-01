Eastbourne women's event to remain with the BBC until 2024

There are currently 13 courts at Devonshire Park but new development is planned

The BBC will continue to show live coverage of the Aegon International women's tournament at Eastbourne until at least 2024.

The women's grass court event at Devonshire Park was first held in 1974 and traditionally attracts the top female players before Wimbledon.

Free to air tournament coverage will remain on TV, radio and online.

World number three Karolina Pliskova beat ex-world number one Caroline Wozniacki in this year's final.

Among the legendary former winners are Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Virginia Wade, Justine Henin and Kim Clijsters.

Oliver Scadgell, the Lawn Tennis Association's director of major events, said: "The support of the BBC in taking our sport to a wide audience helps us to capitalise on the success we have seen in the professional game, most notably from the likes of Andy Murray and Johanna Konta, and to get more people playing tennis, more often."