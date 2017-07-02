BBC Sport - Petra Kvitova 'had flashbacks' after knife attack but has 'won her fight' by being at Wimbledon

Kvitova 'had flashbacks' after knife attack

  • From the section Tennis

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova discusses her recovery and return to tennis after she suffered multiple injuries during a knife attack by an intruder in the Czech Republic in December 2016.

In her first in-depth interview since returning to tennis, Kvitova tells BBC Sport's David Ornstein that the attack "took her smile way" and she thought she was going to be sick when she saw her hand for the first time after surgery.

Kvitova confirmed that she can't fully close her hand but says she is "improving" and slowing getting the "power and strength" back.

The Czech number 11 seed is joint favourite with many bookmakers to win a third Wimbledon title but says "she doesn't think that is realistic" and feels she has already won her biggest fight by being at the Championships.

