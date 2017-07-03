Wimbledon 2017: Nick Kyrgios retires against Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Nick Kyrgios received treatment from the trainer but was unable to continue against Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Nick Kyrgios is out of Wimbledon after retiring from his first round match against Pierre-Hugues Herbert with a hip injury.

The 22-year-old Australian was visibly struggling throughout and pulled out shortly after losing the second set, with the Frenchman ahead 6-3 6-4.

The 20th seed withdrew from the first round of the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club last month after slipping.

It is the first time Kyrgios has lost in round one at Wimbledon.

"Logic dictated that outcome in the end for Kyrgios - it's been a disappointing grass court season for him, given he always promises so much," said BBC Sport tennis commentator Mark Petchey.

"But credit to Herbert for keeping his concentration and putting in a very professional performance - he could go on a nice run here with the game he possesses."

Kyrgios pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters and Italian Open earlier this season with a long-standing injury to his left hip, which he then aggravated in his fall against Donald Young at Queen's.

Prior to Wimbledon, Kyrgios described himself as "65%" fit but looked well below that level, trying to win as many points as possible with his serve and unable to move quickly enough to reach Herbert's passing shots.

Herbert will now meet either Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva or compatriot Benoit Paire in round two.