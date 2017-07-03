Wimbledon 2017: Laura Robson suffers straight-set defeat to Beatriz Haddad Maia

Laura Robson reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2013

Britain's Laura Robson paid the price for an erratic display as she lost 6-4 6-2 to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first round at Wimbledon.

Since reaching the last 16 here in 2013, Robson, 23, has struggled for form and fitness and her world ranking has dropped to 189.

She matched Haddad Maia for power, but made far too many unforced errors.

Robson received noisy support from home fans on Court 18 but lost to the world number 97 in one hour and six minutes.

Fellow Briton Cameron Norrie also lost in the first round at the All England Club as the wildcard lost 6-3 6-2 6-2 to Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Norrie, a 21-year-old student who only turned professional last month, was beaten in one hour and 22 minutes by Tsonga, who is a two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'That's not the right ball' - Hawk-Eye error costs Robson

Analysis

Former British number one Sam Smith:

"Laura Robson looks very fragile and there is a long way to go before we see her in the top 100.

"Twenty-three unforced errors for Laura Robson is the story of the match - she just made too many errors.

"If you are a Robson fan, do not give up hope. There are still a few glimmers there that the tennis is good, but the confidence is so low."