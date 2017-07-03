Wimbledon 2017: Venus Williams beats Elise Mertens in round one

Venus Williams took one hour and 40 minutes to beat Elise Mertens

Venus Williams is through to the second round of Wimbledon following a 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 victory over Elise Mertens.

The five-time champion, 37, needed five set points before taking the first-set tie-break against the 21-year-old Belgian, playing her first Wimbledon.

A rain delay on Court One then halted the progress of the American 10th seed after Mertens saved two match points.

Mertens held and saved a further two match points before Williams produced an emphatic smash to secure victory.

"Venus has got to be pleased to get that done and dusted," said former British number one Annabel Croft, commentating for BBC television.

"I don't think it was the best level we've seen from her but certainly for her first match on grass this season, it was a very good start."

Williams, making her 20th appearance at Wimbledon, opted against playing in a grass court warm-up event since her fourth-round defeat at the French Open.

She easily beat Mertens 6-3 6-1 in the third round at Roland Garros, but they were evenly matched in an entertaining first set before the Wimbledon debutant sliced a backhand into the net to settle the tie-break.

The American took control with three straight games to lead 4-2 in the second set, keeping her composure after Mertens' late resistance and the rain break to set up a second round tie against Wang Qiang of China, who beat Chang Kai-chen of Taiwan 6-3 6-4.

Williams is facing a wrongful death lawsuit from the family of a man who died in a Florida car crash involving the tennis star.