Wimbledon 2017: Mandy Minella competes in singles and doubles while pregnant

Minella lost in straight sets to Italian veteran Francesca Schiavone

Five months after Serena Williams won the Australian Open, another tennis player has appeared at a Grand Slam tournament while pregnant.

Mandy Minella revealed after her first-round defeat at Wimbledon that she is four and a half months pregnant.

Wearing a loose-fitting smock dress, and with a small bump just about visible, the 31-year-old lost 6-1 6-1 to Italian veteran Francesca Schiavone.

The world number 82 from Luxembourg is also due to play in the doubles.

On the day Williams posted Instagram footage of her practising with her racquet while seven months pregnant, Minella is preparing to team up with Anastasija Sevastova.

They will face Ipek Soylu and Varatchaya Wongteanchai in the first round of the women's doubles.

Minella, who lost in the first round of the French Open in May, married her coach Tim Sommer in 2014.

Her baby is due at the end of the year.