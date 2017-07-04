Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer & Novak Djokovic through after opponents quit

Martin Klizan retired in the second set of his match against Novak Djokovic

Former champions Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic both reached the second round at Wimbledon without completing matches after their opponents retired.

Third seed Federer led 6-3 3-0 when Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov quit with an ankle injury after 43 minutes.

The Centre Court crowd had already seen second seed Djokovic progress after a calf injury saw Martin Klizan pull out at 6-2 2-0 down on 40 minutes.

"You never like to end up a match this way," said Djokovic.