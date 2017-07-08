Wimbledon 2017: Sam Querrey beats Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to reach last 16

Media playback is not supported on this device Querrey wraps up win against Tsonga in five minutes

Wimbledon 2017 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July Starts: 11:30 BST Live: Coverage across BBC TV, BBC Radio and BBC Sport website with further coverage on Red Button, Connected TVs and app. Click for full times.

American Sam Querrey is through to the last 16 of Wimbledon, wrapping up his delayed match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in just five minutes.

The match on Court Two was halted for bad light just after 21:00 BST on Friday and when played resumed on Saturday, the 24th seed immediately broke France's Tsonga to win 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 7-5.

Grigor Dimitrov is also through after Israel's Dudi Sela retired with injury.

The Bulgarian was leading 6-1 6-1.

Sela lost the first set in 23 minutes before he called for the trainer and then went off court for a medical time-out to treat a leg injury.

He returned 10 minutes later, but retired immediately after 13th seed Dimitrov had won the second set.

Last year's runner-up Milos Raonic of Canada beat Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 7-5 to progress to the second week.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wimbledon 2017: Best five shots as Adrian Mannarino beats Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils, seeded 15, suffered a shock defeat by world number 51 Adrian Mannarino.

Monfils had been two sets to one up, but lost the fourth 6-3 and fell away in the final set against his fellow Frenchman, losing 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 5-7 6-3 6-2.

Austria's Dominic Thiem, seeded eighth, comfortably beat America's world number 67 Jared Donaldson, 7-5 6-4 6-2.

German 10th seed Alexander Zverev beat Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner 6-4 6-4 6-2.

Tomas Berdych, seeded 11, of the Czech Republic is through after seeing off Spanish veteran David Ferrer 6-3 6-4 6-3.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wimbledon 2017: Dominic Thiem wins incredible rally against Jared Donaldson

'An anti-climax'

Querrey, who knocked out Novak Djokovic on his way to the quarter-finals last year, said: "After such a great match it was a bit of an anti-climax in the end.

"I've been in that situation before (coming out to serve to stay in a match) and it's tough."

Tsonga, the 12th seed, smashed a ball out of the court after the defeat.

"I'm frustrated because I lost and I stayed two minutes on court today," he said.

When he was asked if the match should have been halted on Friday, he replied: "I was OK with that. It's not a problem. If I come and win my game, we continue.

"It's just part of the game. I did what I had to do. Unfortunately it didn't work."

Tsonga had faced a similar fate at the French Open, when his first-round tie against Renzo Olivo was stopped for bad light.

They returned the following day, only for Tsonga to lose after one game.