Wimbledon 2017: Jack Sock towel throw fan finally found

Towel tussle: Fans compete for Jack Sock souvenir

It was third time lucky for a young tennis fan who missed out on a player's souvenir at Wimbledon.

The first towel thrown into the crowd by American Jack Sock was snatched by an older man on Wednesday and the second was claimed by an imposter.

But on Friday 14-year-old Peter Woodville, from Philadelphia, was finally given a replacement after returning to SW19 to watch more tennis.

"He was upset. He told me he was shocked more than anything," said Peter's mother Faeze. "In the States, at a lot of these sporting events, if adults catch a ball or something they go out of their way to give it to the youngsters - they don't keep it for themselves.

"He was very disappointed and shocked. At school, he is on a lot of sports teams and they learn a lot about good sportsmanship and good behaviour."

Peter Woodville was finally given a replacement towel by Jack Sock

Peter was recognised by Sock after the world number 18's mixed doubles victory with partner Madison Keys and the teenager also got an apology from the player.

Faeze added: "Jack recognised Peter and he chatted to him and said, 'I'm really sorry buddy', and shook his hand and signed autographs and gave him a towel.

"It was really nice, Peter was very happy."

Sock had appealed for help on social to find the boy after an incident at the end of his first-round win over Chile's Christian Garin on Tuesday.

Sock's agent then said a boy from Ireland had been in touch and a towel would be sent to him, but he turned out to be an impersonator.