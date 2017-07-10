Wimbledon 2017: Jersey's Scott Clayton looks to use tournament as platform

Scott Clayton (right) had prioritised playing in singles before this season

Scott Clayton says the experience of his first appearance at Wimbledon should help him compete at a higher level on a more regular basis.

He and partner Jonny O'Mara were beaten 3-6 4-6 4-6 in round two of the men's doubles on Saturday by top seeds Henri Kontinen and John Peers.

Their first round win means the pair will share prize money of £16,500.

"Financially it was quite a good pay day, which will help me play more tournaments," Clayton told BBC Jersey.

"In the short term my ranking's gone up by about 60 places, I think, which is obviously going to help getting into bigger tournaments more frequently.

"We still lost a match and there's work to be done. I'm not pleased that we lost, but you learn from losses and we've picked up on a few things that we need to work on now to get to that level - it's an exciting time for us."

Clayton, 23, and Scotland's O'Mara were given a wildcard into the main draw and beat Adrian Mannarino and Paolo Lorenzi in what was the first match in a Grand Slam tournament for both.

He also became the first Jerseyman to compete at Wimbledon, and suggested he may make look to use his growing profile on the island in years to come.

"Long-term I don't know, in the island, whether I can maybe set something up for tennis over there or see what I can do, but that's a long way away right now," he added.