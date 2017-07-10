BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Oliver Marach gets a whack - This looks painful!

New balls please! - Marach gets a whack

  • From the section Tennis

Austria's Oliver Marach takes a blow in a very unfortunate place during his doubles match with Marcus Willis and Jay Clarke.

Fortunately, he recovers swiftly to a round of applause from the watching crowd - and even manages to crack an on-court joke about his ability to have children.

