Wimbledon 2017: Scheduling lacks equal representation, says Chris Evert

Jo Konta's match against Caroline Garcia was one of only two women's matches on the Wimbledon show courts

Three-time champion Chris Evert has questioned the lack of "equal representation" on Wimbledon's show courts on Monday.

There are four men's and two women's ties on Centre Court and Court One with Grand Slam winners Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza on Court Two.

"I think all women would like to see three of each to go along with the equal prize money," Evert said.

Wimbledon chief Richard Lewis said the schedule was based on fans' demand.

World number one Andy Murray, Roger Federer and Venus Williams were given Centre Court for their last-16 matches with British women's number one Johanna Konta and former men's champions Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on Court One.

But the high-calibre match between world number one and top seed Kerber, who won two Grand Slams last year, and former French Open champion Muguruza, was played out on Court Two.

"I wouldn't say it's favouritism. I would say it's taking the marquee matches," All England Club chief executive Lewis said.

"It's not about male or female, in the end it's about which matches you feel the public and broadcasters want to see."

Evert told BBC Radio 5 live: "There have been years when there have been more marquee women players than men players.

"Fortunately for men's tennis and unfortunately for women's tennis this year the top four men are of very high marquee value, and it's hard to say that Djokovic should be on Court Two.

"But then I wonder about that argument because in the past there have been years when the women have been more attractive to watch, been bigger names, and they've still gone with the four men and two women."