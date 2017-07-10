Wimbledon 2017: Venus Williams beats Ana Konjuh to reach quarter-finals

Venus Williams won the Wimbledon singles title in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008

Five-time Wimbledon singles champion Venus Williams moved into the quarter-finals of the 2017 tournament with a routine win over Croatia's Ana Konjuh.

Williams beat the 27th seed, who was born after the American made her Wimbledon debut in 1997, 6-3 6-2.

The 37-year-old, seeded 10th, will take on French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the last eight.

The 20-year-old from Latvia beat Ukrainian fourth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3 7-6 (8-6).

Svitolina saved seven match points in the second set, before Ostapenko, seeded 13th, finally won in a tie-break.

Elsewhere, Johanna Konta became the first British woman to reach the quarter-finals since 1984 with a hard-fought win over France's Caroline Garcia.

Konta will play Simona Halep after the Romanian second seed's 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 victory over Victoria Azarenka.

The 27-year-old Belarusian, playing only her second tournament after giving birth to son Leo in December, saved three match points before Halep triumphed.

If Halep beats Konta in the last eight, she will become world number one.

Svetlana Kuznetsova reached the last eight for the fourth time, but the first since 2007, with a 6-2 6-4 victory over ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Kuznetsova will next play Garbine Muguruza, after the Spaniard's 4-6 6-4 6-4 win over world number one Angelique Kerber.

Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova, ranked 87th in the world, qualified for her first Grand Slam quarter-final with a 6-4 2-6 6-3 win over world number 135 Petra Martic of Croatia.

Rybarikova next faces American Coco Vandeweghe, the 24th seed, after she beat Denmark's former world number one Caroline Wozniacki 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 win.