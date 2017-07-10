Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer reaches 50th Grand Slam quarter-final

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Federer's winning moment

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer reached his 50th Grand Slam quarter-final with a straight-set win over Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov.

The 35-year-old, who has yet to drop a set, recorded a 6-4 6-2 6-4 victory in one hour and 37 minutes.

"I thought it was a terrific match and I didn't expect it to go that easy for me," said the Swiss world number five.

Federer will now play Canada's Milos Raonic, who defeated him in last year's semi-finals.

Raonic, beaten by Andy Murray in the final last year, is into the quarter-finals after a hard-fought five-set win over 10th seed Alexander Zverev of Germany.

"I've got to bring the intensity, the focus that I've shown throughout this tournament and the mentality on the serve," said the 18-time Grand Slam champion of Wednesday's last-eight encounter.

"I've got to make very few wrong decisions and understand what to do at what stage.

"Then on the return, to keep going for it, keep staying aggressive, have a positive attitude. I do believe good things can happen."

Sam Querrey played Andy Murray in the last 16 of the 2010 Wimbledon competition, with the Briton winning in straight sets

Meanwhile, American Sam Querrey beat South African Kevin Anderson in five sets to set up a quarter-final against world number one Murray.

Querrey, 28th in the world, defeated unseeded Anderson 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 6-7 (11-13) 6-3 in a match that lasted three hours seven minutes on court 18.

In 2016, Querrey beat Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon before losing to Raonic in the quarter-finals.

Briton Murray has won seven of eight matches he has played against Querrey.

The 30-year-old Scot, who won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, moved into the quarter-finals for the 10th consecutive year with a 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-4 win over France's Benoit Paire.

Elsewhere in the men's competition, 11th seed Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic also won in five sets, beating Austrian eighth seed Dominic Thiem 6-3 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 3-6 6-3.

Berdych, 31, reached the Wimbledon final in 2010, losing to Spaniard Rafael Nadal in three sets, and will play either Frenchman Adrian Mannarino or Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the last eight.

Croatian seventh seed Marin Cilic cruised into the last eight with a 6-2 6-2 6-2 victory over 18th seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.