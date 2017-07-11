Wimbledon 2017: Novak Djokovic calls for final-set tie-break

Media playback is not supported on this device Djokovic beats Mannarino to reach quarters - best shots

Novak Djokovic says Wimbledon should introduce a final-set tie-break in order to help schedule matches.

Fading light meant his tie against Adrian Mannarino was moved to Tuesday after Gilles Muller's win over Rafael Nadal finished late on Court One.

That match lasted almost five hours, with 28 games played in the fifth set.

"For a player to play a five to six-hour match, come back the next day and perform - it's not really what your body's looking for," said the Serb.

"Because John Isner and Nicolas Mahut made history [in 2010] with an 11-hour match. Is that a reason why we're keeping it?

"It is great drama, but that player has to go out tomorrow. It is for the spectator?

"If you are already getting to six-all in the fifth set, you might as well just decide it in a tie-break."

The US Open is the only one of the four Grand Slams to play tie-breaks in the final set.

World number four Djokovic, who eventually defeated his French opponent 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals, also said his match should have been moved to Centre Court which lay empty from 19:45 BST after Roger Federer saw off Grigor Dimitrov in three sets.

"I think it was a wrong decision not to play us last night," added the three-time champion. "The Centre Court has the roof and lights, we could have played till 23:00.

"We went to the referee's office before 20:00. There were security reasons. That was the only excuse. I just didn't see any logic in not playing us on the Centre Court."