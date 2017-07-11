Coco Vandeweghe is furious with the umpire during her Wimbledon exit following a disputed line call in the final game. The ball was called out by the line judge but overruled by the umpire before Vandeweghe hit her forehand into the net.

She went on to lose the game and go out of the tournament to Magdalena Rybarikova in straight sets.

