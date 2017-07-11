BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: 'That's baloney, you're totally wrong' - Coco Vandeweghe fumes as she goes out

'That's baloney, have you ever played tennis?'

  • From the section Tennis

Coco Vandeweghe is furious with the umpire during her Wimbledon exit following a disputed line call in the final game. The ball was called out by the line judge but overruled by the umpire before Vandeweghe hit her forehand into the net.

She went on to lose the game and go out of the tournament to Magdalena Rybarikova in straight sets.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Rybarikova beats Vandeweghe

READ MORE: Venus Williams, Johanna Konta, Garbine Muguruza and Magdalena Rybarikova make up last four

Available to UK viewers only.

Top Stories