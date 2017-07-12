Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer beats Milos Raonic to reach semi-finals

At 35 and 11 months, Roger Federer is looking to become the oldest man in the Open era to win the Wimbledon men's singles title

Roger Federer maintained his bid for a record eighth Wimbledon title as he moved into the last four with a 6-4 6-2 7-6 (7-4) win against Milos Raonic.

Federer, 35, made short work of beating last year's runner-up with a trademark display on Centre Court as he won in his 100th singles match at Wimbledon.

He will now play Tomas Berdych in Friday's semi-final after Novak Djokovic retired with an injury.

With Andy Murray also out, Federer is a huge favourite to take the title.

American Sam Querrey will play Croatia's Marin Cilic in the other semi-final.