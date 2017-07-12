Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer beats Milos Raonic to reach semi-finals
Wimbledon 2017 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July
|Live: Coverage across BBC TV, BBC Radio and BBC Sport website with further coverage on Red Button, Connected TVs and app. Click for full times.
Roger Federer maintained his bid for a record eighth Wimbledon title as he moved into the last four with a 6-4 6-2 7-6 (7-4) win against Milos Raonic.
Federer, 35, made short work of beating last year's runner-up with a trademark display on Centre Court as he won in his 100th singles match at Wimbledon.
He will now play Tomas Berdych in Friday's semi-final after Novak Djokovic retired with an injury.
With Andy Murray also out, Federer is a huge favourite to take the title.
American Sam Querrey will play Croatia's Marin Cilic in the other semi-final.