Wimbledon 2017: Ken & Neal Skupski lose in men's doubles

Skupski brothers win point after a brilliant rally

Wimbledon 2017 Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July

British brothers Ken and Neal Skupski lost their first Grand Slam quarter-final in straight sets at Wimbledon.

The pair, from Liverpool, lost 7-6 (13-11) 6-4 6-4 against fourth seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo.

Ken, 34, and Neal, 28, missed three sets points in a 20-minute tie-break before fourth seeds Kubot and Melo took an hour-long opener.

Poland's Kubot and Brazilian Melo needed a single break in each of the following sets to reach the last four.

Ken Skupski plays again later on Wednesday when he lines up with fellow Briton Jocelyn Rae in the mixed doubles.

Victory would set up a quarter-final tie against top seeds Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis.