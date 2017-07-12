Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray 'proud' despite Sam Querrey defeat

Media playback is not supported on this device Murray may rest before US Open

Andy Murray says he "gave everything" to battle through a hip injury but could not prevent his Wimbledon defence ending in a quarter-final defeat.

Briton Murray lost 3-6 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-1 6-1 to American 24th seed Sam Querrey in the last eight.

The 30-year-old was limping heavily as the match wore on, struggling with his movement as Querrey took advantage.

"I tried my best until the end. The whole tournament, I've been a little bit sore," said Murray.

"I knew I wasn't going to do any major damage by playing so I wanted to try, if possible, to find a way. Obviously it wasn't the case."

Murray plans injury discussions with team

Murray's preparations for the defence of his Wimbledon title were hampered by the hip problem, which he says is a long-standing issue.

The Scot pulled out of two warm-up matches at a pre-tournament event in London, and was then seen limping while walking during his practice sessions at SW19.

However, the issue did not hamper him too much as he came through his opening four matches to set up the meeting with Querrey.

"I managed to get through a bunch of matches and did OK," he said. "I was pretty close today. It wasn't like I was a million miles away from winning the match."

Murray says he will meet with his team - which includes coaches Ivan Lendl and Jamie Delgado, as well as his fitness advisers - on Thursday to discuss his options.

He has not ruled out taking a break before the hard-court season, which includes the US Open in late August.

"I'll sit down with my team and look at the next step, look a little bit longer-term," he said. "We will come up with a plan about what I have to do next."

Murray's defeat in stats

Murray had never previously lost to a player ranked as low as number 28 Querrey at Wimbledon

The Briton has failed to reach the SW19 semi-finals for only the second time in nine years

Murray lost against American opposition for the first time in 26 tour matches

Murray is now on a four-match losing streak in five-set matches

'Losing number one status would not be tough'

Murray could have lost his status as world number one at Wimbledon had Serbia's Novak Djokovic gone on to win his fourth title.

Instead he will keep it after Djokovic retired injured from his quarter-final against Czech 11th seed Tomas Berdych.

In November, Murray became the first British singles player to reach top spot since computerised rankings began in 1973.

He moved above Djokovic after a stellar year which saw him triumph at Wimbledon and the ATP World Tour finals, claim six other tour titles and win a personal record 78 matches.

Murray has struggled to match those heights this year, winning just one tournament and 25 of his 35 matches, but says losing the top ranking - whenever it happens - will not be tough to take.

"It was going to happen at some stage," he said. "I don't think anyone has ever stayed at number one their whole career. It always comes to an end.

"I haven't played well enough this year to deserve to stay there for much longer.

"If it doesn't happen by the end of this tournament, it will happen by the end of the US Open."

Analysis

Tim Henman, former British number one:

I think, at the end of last year, Andy could have taken more time off. But he's such a competitor. He was playing so well, the best tennis of his life, and he probably thought: 'Come on, bring on Melbourne, I'm going to win another Slam.'

It is probably time to sit down with his medical team and plan out the next few months, leading up to the US Open. He has still got lots to play for for the rest of the year.

It's frustrating now and he has got to get healthy, that's the most important thing, but there's still plenty of good tennis ahead of him.

John McEnroe, three-time Wimbledon champion

You could see that Murray wasn't moving well. He lost a lot of speed on his serve, but credit Querrey for being opportunistic.

Murray should have won in straight sets - Querrey had played two tough five-set matches. It's hard to know what to make of that match.