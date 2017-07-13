Wimbledon 2017: Defending wheelchair champion Gordon Reid out in first round

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's defending champion Reid loses to Olsson

Gordon Reid's defence of his Wimbledon wheelchair singles title ended in the first round as he lost to Sweden's Stefan Olsson.

Olsson, who lost to Reid in the final of last year's inaugural event, proved too strong for the Briton, prevailing 6-2 6-3 to reach the semi-finals.

The Scot, who won singles gold at the Rio Paralympics, will compete in the doubles with England's Alfie Hewett.

Hewett beat France's Nicolas Peifer 4-6 6-2 6-2 in his singles opener.

The 19-year-old will play Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez, who he beat to win his first Grand Slam title at the French Open last month, in the semi-final.

Fellow Briton Lucy Shuker lost 6-3 6-1 to Japanese second seed Yui Kamiji.

Jordanne Whiley will play Diede De Groot of the Netherlands in her first match.

The wheelchair final could be played on the 2,000-capacity Court Three this year.

Last year's were played on the far smaller Court 17.