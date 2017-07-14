Wimbledon 2017: Alfie Hewett loses men's wheelchair singles semi-final

Hewett is sixth in the men's wheelchair singles world rankings

Britain's Alfie Hewett went out of the Wimbledon men's wheelchair singles at the semi-final stage after losing against Gustavo Fernandez.

The Argentine second seed, 23, avenged his French Open final defeat by 19-year-old Hewett last month, coming through 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

The pair face each other again on Friday in the doubles semi-final.

Hewett and his British partner Gordon Reid are defending the title they won at the All England Club last year.

Compatriots Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker are also in doubles action.

Whiley and her Japanese partner Yui Kamiji are the defending champions, and face Dutch top seeds Jiske Griffioen and Aniek van Koot.

Shuker takes to the court alongside Sabine Ellerbrock of Germany. They will play second seeds Marjolein Buis and Diede de Groot - also from the Netherlands.