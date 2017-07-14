BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: 'Incredible!' Gustavo Fernandez loses racquet, but wins point

'Incredible!' Fernandez loses racquet, but wins point

  • From the section Tennis

Watch the bizarre moment when Gustavo Fernandez throws his racquet at the ball and still manages to win the point against GB's Alfie Hewett in their wheelchair singles semi-final.

WATCH MORE: 'Unbelievable' shots as GB's Hewett loses to Fernandez

Follow live in-play clips, text and video from up to nine courts

Available to UK users only.

Wimbledon video

Video

'Incredible!' Fernandez loses racquet, but wins point

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Three-racquets Federer, battling Cilic & man in a dress

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Federer reaches record 11th Wimbledon final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Cars have five gears, Federer has 10 - Becker

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Male fan wears dress to join women's doubles

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Hingis & Murray reach the mixed doubles final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Cilic reaches first Wimbledon final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Fan nearly falls into Henman Hill pond

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Williams beats Konta to reach final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Assured' Muguruza into second Wimbledon final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Unbelievable' shots as GB's Hewett loses to Fernandez

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Federer triumphs in five-set thriller

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'It's almost like Federer is playing with three racquets!'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Long way back for Berdych' - Federer takes second set

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'That wasn't easy' - Federer seals first set

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'That is some point!' Cilic takes third set

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Cilic breaks Querrey on way to winning second set

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Querrey wins set after Cilic tie-break errors

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Venus ends Konta's dream, happy feet & funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

What on earth was that? Watson into mixed doubles semis

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Immaculate' Venus serve 'handcuffs' Konta

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Konta happy despite Wimbledon exit

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Konta battles but Williams gets break

  • From the section Tennis
Video

New pants please?! Underwear mix-up in boys' doubles

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories