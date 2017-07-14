BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: 'Incredible!' Gustavo Fernandez loses racquet, but wins point
'Incredible!' Fernandez loses racquet, but wins point
Tennis
Watch the bizarre moment when Gustavo Fernandez throws his racquet at the ball and still manages to win the point against GB's Alfie Hewett in their wheelchair singles semi-final.
