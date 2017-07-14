Wimbledon 2017: Heather Watson to face Jamie Murray in mixed doubles final
Heather Watson will face fellow Briton Jamie Murray in Sunday's Wimbledon mixed doubles final.
Defending champions Watson and Henri Kontinen beat second seeds Bruno Soares and Elena Vesnina 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 6-3.
Murray and Martina Hingis overcame Marcelo Demoliner and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez 6-2 7-5.
The number one seeds broke the unseeded pair three times in a one-sided opening set before breaking in the 11th game of the second set en route to victory.
