BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2017: Serena Williams predicts Garbine Muguruza win after 2015 final
Serena said it would happen two years ago...
- From the section Tennis
When Garbine Muguruza lost to Serena Williams two years ago in the Wimbledon final, Williams predicted her opponent would one day hold the trophy. Little did she know the Spaniard would make that come true by beating her sister Venus.
