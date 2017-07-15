Wimbledon 2017: Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett retain wheelchair doubles title

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hewett/Reid retain doubles title

Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett defended their men's wheelchair doubles title at Wimbledon with a 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 7-6 (7-3) win over Nicolas Peifer and Stephane Houdet of France.

The British pair were a set down when rain stopped play for two hours.

They raced into 5-1 lead when the match resumed, and held off a recovery from the top seeds to take it to a decider.

Hewett and Reid let four championship points slip but eventually prevailed in a tense tie-break.

It was a repeat of the 2016 final, in which the duo had to come from a set down to beat Peifer and Houdet in a near three-hour epic.

"We don't like to do it the easy way," Scotland's Reid, 25, said on court after lifting the trophy alongside his 19-year-old English partner.

"The match was played in a great spirit and look at this crowd - they were amazing.

"I've been playing for 12 years and never once did I think we'd fill a stadium like this, especially when the women's final was on Centre Court at the same time.

"The sport has grown massively and the more chance we have to play on these types of courts, the more we can inspire others to play the game - and hopefully be on Centre Court one year."

Fellow Briton Jordanne Whiley will also defend her women's wheelchair doubles title on Sunday.

Whiley and her Japanese partner Yui Kamiji face second seeds Marjolein Buis and Diede de Groot of the Netherlands, as they attempt to secure a fourth consecutive crown at Wimbledon.