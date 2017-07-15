Wimbledon 2017: Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo win men's doubles title in five-set epic

The epic match lasted four hours 42 minutes as Kubot and Melo claimed the men's doubles title

Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo beat Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic 5-7 7-5 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 13-11 to win the Wimbledon men's doubles title.

The fourth seeds were broken in the 11th game of the match and lost the first set before bouncing back to claim the next two.

Pavic and Marach won the fourth set before falling 13-11 in the decider after more than four hours of play.

The winning doubles pair win £200,000 each in prize money.

Second seeds Ekaterina Makarova and Russian partner Elena Vesnina face ninth seeds Chan Hao-ching of Taiwan and Monica Niculescu of Romania in the women's doubles final.