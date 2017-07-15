Watch some of the quirkier moments from the penultimate day of Wimbledon 2017, which saw Spain's Garbine Muguruza win her first Wimbledon title and GB's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid lift the men's wheelchair doubles trophy.

WATCH MORE: Serena said it would happen two years ago...

READ MORE: Muguruza denies Williams to win final

Available to UK users only.