Wimbledon 2017: Whiley and Kamiji win women's wheelchair doubles title

Whiley and Kamiji
Jordanne Whiley and Yui Kamiji have also won the US Open, Australian Open and French Open titles

Britain's Jordanne Whiley and partner Yui Kamiji won a fourth successive Wimbledon women's wheelchair doubles title as they saw off Marjolein Buis and Diede de Groot 2-6 6-3 6-0.

Whiley and Japan's Kamiji went a set down as the Dutch second seeds started confidently on court three.

But 25-year-old Whiley and Kamiji, 23, recovered to take the second and did not lose a game in a decisive third to extend their winning run at Wimbledon.

They receive £12,000 in prize money.

Whiley, who spent eight months out with injury since her last Wimbledon title, told BBC Sport: "This is by far the most special for me. I really did try my hardest. I'm so happy.

"Yui's my best friend, I would do anything for Yui, I would try my hardest for Yui and I know she would do the same.

"That's what makes it such a special doubles team."

