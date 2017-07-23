Swedish Open: David Ferrer beats Alexandr Dolgopolov in Bastad final

David Ferrer had won the Swedish Open twice previously, in 2007 and 2012

David Ferrer beat Alexandr Dolgopolov to become the Swedish Open champion.

It was the Spaniard's first ATP Tour title since winning the Vienna Open almost two years ago.

The 35-year-old - who needed seven match points to get over the line in the end - came through 6-4 6-4 in Bastad to seal his 27th career title.

Ferrer, who is now ranked 46th in the world, had a comfortable lead of 5-1 over his Ukrainian opponent in the second set.