Kyle Edmund: Briton through to quarter-finals of Atlanta Open

Kyle Edmund recovered after losing the first set to Gojowczyk, a player ranked 108th in the world.

Britain's Kyle Edmund is through to the quarter-finals of the Atlanta Open after coming from a set behind to beat Germany's Peter Gojowczyk.

The 22-year-old beat the German 2-6 6-4 7-5 after a rain delay, and will meet either American Jack Sock or Israel's Dudi Sela in the last eight.

"I was really pleased to get through that," world number 45 Edmund said.

"It is nice to get wins under your belt and get some momentum for the rest of this hard-court swing."