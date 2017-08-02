Maria Sharapova withdraws from Stanford's Bank of the West Classic

Maria Sharapova's last Grand Slam win came at the French Open in 2014

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from Stanford's Bank of the West Classic before her scheduled second-round match.

Tournament officials said the 30-year-old had pulled out on her doctor's advice due to a left arm injury.

It means Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko has progressed in California.

Sharapova, given a wildcard to play in the US for the first time since March 2015, had defeated Jennifer Brady 6-1 4-6 6-0 on Monday.

The Russian had previously been out with a thigh problem since 16 May.

Sharapova returned in April after a 15-month doping ban, but was denied a wildcard for the French Open earlier this year and was unable to take part in qualifying for Wimbledon because of injury.

Having missed the entire grass-court season, she will not gain direct entry into the US Open, which starts on 28 August.

Sharapova will be eligible for qualifying but will need a wildcard from the United States Tennis Association if she is to automatically make the main draw.