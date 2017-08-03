Petra Kvitova beats Kateryna Bondarenko to reach Stanford quarter-finals

Petra Kvitova returned to tennis at the French Open in May after a knife attack that threatened her career

Petra Kvitova eased into the quarter-finals of the Stanford Bank of the West Classic with a straight-set victory over Ukraine's Kateryna Bondarenko.

Czech Kvitova needed just 60 minutes to complete the 6-2 6-2 win and will face American CiCi Bellis next.

The two-time Wimbledon champion only returned to tennis in May after a knife attack that threatened her career.

"It's nice to play somewhere for the first time after so many years on the tour," said the 27-year-old.

"I served very well and I knew that I had to be focused and just play aggressive."

Elsewhere, world number two Simona Halep beat American Sloane Stephens 7-6 (7-3) 6-0 to make the last 16 of the Washington Open.

The Romanian will now play Mariana Duque-Marino of Colombia for a place in the quarter-finals.