Sara Errani banned for two months after cancer drug shows up in failed test

Italy's former world number five Sara Errani has been banned for two months after failing a drugs test.

The 30-year-old, who reached the French Open final in 2012, tested positive for cancer drug letrozole.

Errani's mother had been using the drug as part of her treatment for breast cancer and had left pills on a kitchen worktop where food was prepared.

A tribunal panel accepted the player probably ingested the substance through accidental food contamination.

But it was ruled Errani, now ranked 98, could have done more to protect herself.

