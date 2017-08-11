Rogers Cup: Caroline Wozniacki upsets number one Karolina Pliskova in Toronto

Pliskova is knocked out of the Rogers Cup
Pliskova was playing her first tournament since taking the number one ranking

Sixth seed Caroline Wozniacki beat Karolina Pliskova 7-5 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 in a rain-hit match at the Rogers Cup for her first win over a world number one.

Wozniacki was 5-1 down in the first set and 4-2 down in the third but recovered to beat the Czech after three hours.

The Dane, 27, will play either American Sloane Stephens or Czech Lucie Safarova in the semi-finals in Toronto.

Simona Halep faces Caroline Garcia and Garbine Muguruza plays Elina Svitolina in the remaining quarter-final matches.

"Almost every tournament I've played this year there has been a rain delay, so at this point I just have to laugh because I feel like it is following me," said Wozniacki.

"Every time this year when it has been raining I've had a great tournament, so I thought this must be luck."

