Rogers Cup: Caroline Wozniacki upsets number one Karolina Pliskova in Toronto

Pliskova was playing her first tournament since taking the number one ranking

Sixth seed Caroline Wozniacki beat Karolina Pliskova 7-5 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 in a rain-hit match at the Rogers Cup for her first win over a world number one.

Wozniacki was 5-1 down in the first set and 4-2 down in the third but recovered to beat the Czech after three hours.

The Dane, 27, will play either American Sloane Stephens or Czech Lucie Safarova in the semi-finals in Toronto.

Simona Halep faces Caroline Garcia and Garbine Muguruza plays Elina Svitolina in the remaining quarter-final matches.

"Almost every tournament I've played this year there has been a rain delay, so at this point I just have to laugh because I feel like it is following me," said Wozniacki.

"Every time this year when it has been raining I've had a great tournament, so I thought this must be luck."