Cincinnati Masters: Kyle Edmund loses to Joao Sousa in first round

Kyle Edmund is second in the British men's rankings behind Andy Murray

British number two Kyle Edmund is out of the Cincinnati Masters after a first-round loss to Joao Sousa.

The world number 45 went down 3-6 6-2 3-6 in one hour and 37 minutes to his Portuguese opponent, who is ranked nine places below him.

Edmund, 22, also lost in the first round of the Rogers Cup this month.

British women's number one Johanna Konta, 26, has received a bye into the second round, where she will face either Oceane Dodin or Kiki Bertens.

Men's top seed Rafael Nadal will be the new world number one from next Monday after Roger Federer withdrew from the tournament with a back injury.