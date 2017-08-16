Cincinnati Open: Venus Williams knocked out in second round by qualifier Ashleigh Barty

Williams is the highest-ranked player to have been knocked out in Cincinnati

World number nine Venus Williams was knocked out in the second round of the Cincinnati Open by Australian qualifier Ashleigh Barty.

Barty, ranked 48 in the world, beat the Wimbledon finalist 6-3 2-6 6-2 to earn a first career victory over a top 10-ranked player.

Williams, 37, served up six double faults in an error-strewn performance.

Barty, 21, will now face the winner of Elena Vesnina against Caroline Wozniacki in the third round.

Elsewhere, Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro eased through to the round of 16 with a 6-2 6-2 victory over Serbian Aleksandra Krunic.

American Madison Keys saw off Russia's Daria Kasatkina in 6-2 6-1, where she will face Wimbledon champion and fourth seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain.