Cincinnati Open: Johanna Konta loses to Simona Halep in quarter-finals

Konta's match against Halep lasted nearly two hours

Britain's Johanna Konta was beaten 6-4 7-6 (7-1) by world number two Simona Halep to exit the Cincinnati Open in the quarter-finals.

Konta, who beat the Romanian in the last eight of Wimbledon, took an early lead in a first set that featured five breaks of serve before Halep triumphed.

The Romanian went 4-1 up in the second and, despite Konta saving five match points, took the match on a tie-break.

In the men's draw, Nick Kyrgios beat Spaniard Rafael Nadal 6-2 7-5.

Australian Kyrgios will play Spain's David Ferrer, who beat Dominic Thiem 6-3 6-3 in the semi-finals, while the other last four match will see Grigor Dimitrov play John Isner.

Bulgarian Dimitrov eased past Japan's Yuichi Sugita 6-2 6-1, while Isner overcame fellow American Jared Donaldson 7-6 (7-4) 7-5.

Konta efforts in vain

The Briton had a break point in each of the Romanian's games in the opener but converted only two out of 10.

Konta then saved two match points at 5-3 down on her opponent's serve and three more from 0-40 down on her own serve when 6-5 behind.

But Halep easily claimed the tie-break to win a match that lasted one hour and 49 minutes and she will now face American Sloane Stephens in the semi-finals.

The other last four contest will see Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza face Karolina Pliskova.