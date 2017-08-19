US Open: Andy Murray hopeful of overcoming hip problem to compete in New York

Andy Murray has not played competitively since being knocked out of Wimbledon by Sam Querrey

Andy Murray is hopeful that his hip injury will not stop him competing at the US Open later this month.

The 30-year-old Scot flew to New York on Friday to prepare for the event.

Murray will drop to number two in the world rankings behind Rafael Nadal on Monday, and has not played any competitive tennis since his Wimbledon quarter-final defeat to Sam Querrey.

He pulled out of recent tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati due to the ongoing hip complaint.

The Scot will be seeded second at the US Open - which he won in 2012 - behind former champion Nadal.

The three-time major winner will be looking to improve on his quarter-final defeat to Kei Nishikori 12 months ago at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre.

Behind Nadal and Murray, Roger Federer and Germany's Alexander Zverev are seeded third and fourth respectively, but defending champion Stan Wawrinka withdrew due to a knee injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season.