Boris Becker: Three-time Wimbledon champion gets senior Germany role

Boris Becker won the Wimbledon singles title in 1985, 1986 and 1989

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been appointed head of men's tennis in Germany.

The 49-year-old, who won six Grand Slams between 1985 and 1996, will take up the new role immediately, the German federation (DTB) announced.

Becker was also Davis Cup coach for Germany from 1997 to 1999.

"In this position he will be in charge of the entire men's game," Ulrich Klaus, the president of the DTB, told a news conference.

Becker had a successful spell coaching former world number one Novak Djokovic from 2013 to 2016, a period in which the Serb won six of his 12 Grand Slam titles.

However, Becker was declared bankrupt by a court in London in June after failing to pay a long-standing debt to UK-based private bankers since 2015.