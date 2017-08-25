US Open draw: Andy Murray faces Tennys Sandgren, Johanna Konta draws Aleksandra Krunic

Johanna Konta could face Simona Halep in round three, a repeat of the Wimbledon quarter-final

British number one Andy Murray will face American world number 104 Tennys Sandgren in the first round of the US Open, while Johanna Konta will play Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic.

Konta, whose opponent is ranked 77, may face Simona Halep in the third round, a repeat of the Wimbledon quarter-final.

However, the Romanian world number two will have to overcome wildcard Maria Sharapova at the first hurdle.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are seeded to meet in the men's semi-final.

Federer will start against American youngster Francis Tiafoe and new world number one Nadal faces world number 84 Dusan Lajovic of Serbia.

British number two Kyle Edmund is up against Dutch veteran Robin Haase.

The women's defending champion, Germany's Angelique Kerber, will take on Naomi Osaka of Japan but Stan Wawrinka, who beat Novak Djokovic in last year's final, is one of several high-profile absentees, including Djokovic.

Wimbledon champion and world number three Garbine Muguruza of Spain will play Varvara Lepchenko of the US.