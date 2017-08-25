US Open: Cameron Norrie, British number five, reaches main draw

Norrie lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the first round of Wimbledon this year

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August - 10 September BBC coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and Radio 5 live sports extra, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Cameron Norrie has booked his place in the main draw of the US Open with a 6-1 7-6 (7-5) win over Japan's Go Soeda.

The British number five, ranked 226 in the world, had never played in Grand Slam qualifying before.

But he did not drop a set over three matches, beating Alexander Bublik, Sekou Bangoura and then Soeda.

The 22-year-old joins compatriots Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund, Aljaz Bedene, Johanna Konta and Heather Watson in the main draw.

Naomi Broady and Katie Boulter are due to play their final qualifiers later.

Norrie made his Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon, losing in the first round to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

The US Open gets under way at Flushing Meadows in New York on 28 August.