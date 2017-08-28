US Open 2017: Kyle Edmund & Cameron Norrie win as Heather Watson beaten

Kyle Edmund's best Grand Slam result was reaching the fourth round at last year's US Open

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept

Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie are through to the US Open second round but Heather Watson has been knocked out.

Edmund, who reached the fourth round in New York last year, impressively defeated Dutch 32nd seed Robin Haase 6-3 7-5 6-3 in under two hours.

Qualifier Norrie, 22, progressed when Russia's Dmitry Tursunov retired when trailing 7-6 (9-7) 6-1.

Watson, 25, was beaten 6-4 6-4 by Alize Cornet with British number one Johanna Konta in action later.

The world number seven faces Serb Aleksandra Krunic.

'I drank a can of cola'

Edmund, the world number 42, is the highest ranked British male player in the tournament after the withdrawal of Andy Murray.

The 22-year-old came into Flushing Meadows following a semi-final appearance at last week's Winston-Salem Open, meaning his victory over Haase was his eighth match in nine days.

He told Eurosport: "I was very tired this morning, I have played a lot of matches, my coach said today is not about tactics, it's about mentality.

"I had to drink a can of cola to get my sugar up, but then I started to get into the match."

Edmund took the first set in 35 minutes against Haase, but encountered more of a challenge from the 30-year-old in the second.

The Brit served for the set at 5-3 but was broken twice as Haase levelled at 5-5. However, Edmund got over his blip to win the next two games and the set, before racing to victory in the third.

"I managed my game well," he added. "I would have liked to have been more solid, but I saved break points.

"Overall, to come and win in three straight sets against a guy like Haase, I am pleased with it."

Edmund will play Steve Johnson in the second round, after the American beat Nicolas Almagro in straight sets.

The pair played last week in the Winston-Salem quarter-finals with Edmund winning in three sets.

Watson's poor run continues

Heather Watson served four double faults in a row in the second set

Watson was broken in the opening game on court four and although she saved three set points at 3-5, the Frenchwoman served out the set.

The 25-year-old twice recovered breaks in the second set but lost serve again at 4-4 before Cornet sealed victory in one hour and 36 minutes.

Her serve let her down, serving seven double faults, including four in a row in the second set, while her first-serve percentage was only 47% in the match.

Watson has now lost all seven of her main draw singles matches at Flushing Meadows.

Cornet, ranked 46, faces two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in round two after the Czech beat 2008 finalist Jelena Jankovic 7-5 7-5.

Norrie in the money

South African-born Norrie's victory over Tursunov will see him nearly double his 2017 prize money, with a guaranteed 77,000 US dollars - another win will double his career prize money.

Norrie, who is ranked 225 in the world, 400 places above Tursunov, won a tight opening set on court 14 before racing to 6-1 in the second.

Tursunov, who called for the trainer while trailing 4-1 in the second set, retired with a knee injury at the start of the third set, handing the British number five his maiden Grand Slam win.

Speaking after the match Norrie said: "I was really nervous this morning so I just had to tough out the first set and I relaxed a bit in the second. I'm stoked to be through and in the second round."