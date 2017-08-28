US Open 2017: Johanna Konta knocked out by Aleksandra Krunic in first round

Johanna Konta reached the fourth round at the US Open in 2015 and 2016

Britain's Johanna Konta suffered a shock first-round defeat against unseeded Serbian Aleksandra Krunic at the US Open.

Konta, seeded seven, was among the favourites for the title and one of eight women who could have ended the tournament as world number one.

However, a first-serve percentage of just 45% allowed the clean-hitting Krunic to attack off the return, and the world number 78 fought back for a 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory.

Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie had earlier claimed first-round victories in the men's singles, but Heather Watson was beaten in the women's singles.

Following two days after Andy Murray's withdrawal with a hip injury, Konta's defeat means neither British number one player survived beyond the first afternoon.

'Unconvincing' Konta ends Grand Slam year in disappointment

Konta, 26, looked in command when she moved 4-1 clear in the opening set on a quiet Grandstand Court that had just seen home hope Steve Johnson win.

Within an hour, the stands had begun to fill and the atmosphere intensified as Krunic began to seriously threaten an unconvincing Konta.

The Briton's first serve deserted her, slipping from 41% in the first set to a desperate 39% in the second.

Krunic dominated the final three games of the second to level at one set all and looked the more likely as Konta grimly clung on in the third.

The seventh seed screamed "come on" after holding in a lengthy service game for 3-2, but Krunic would break at the next opportunity and serve out the match brilliantly.

Konta sent a backhand wide on match point and was off the court within seconds, ending her Grand Slam year in disappointment.

More to follow.