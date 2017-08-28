US Open 2017: Marin Cilic wins first match since Wimbledon final

Marin Cilic won the US Open in 2014

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day

Croatia's Marin Cilic has won his first match since losing the Wimbledon final, beating American Tennys Sandgren in the US Open first round.

The 2014 champion won 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-3 in two hours and 47 minutes.

Spain's David Ferrer lost 6-4 3-6 2-6 1-6 to Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin.

French eighth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Romanian Marius Copil 6-3 6-3 6-4, while American 10th seed John Isner won 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-3 against France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Tsonga will play Denis Shapovalov in the second round, after the Canadian beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-1 6-2, while Isner faces South Korea's Chung Hyeon.

Sandgren, ranked 105th in the world, had been due to play Andy Murray, before the Briton's withdrawal on Saturday.

"I feel just a little bit rusty," said fifth seed Cilic after Monday's win.

"I need a few matches to get in the rhythm. I was hitting some good shots and then making some unforced errors," added the world number seven, who will play German Florian Mayer in the second round.