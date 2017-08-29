US Open 2017: Angelique Kerber knocked out by Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka hit 22 winners to Kerber's nine

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.

Defending champion Angelique Kerber was knocked out in round one of the US Open by Japanese teenager Naomi Osaka.

The German sixth seed was overpowered by the 19-year-old world number 45, who won 6-3 6-1 under the roof on Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows.

It continues a disappointing year for 29-year-old Kerber, who has not won a title since her victory in New York 12 months ago.

She was also beaten in the first round of the French Open.

Osaka, who led Madison Keys 5-1 in the final set in round three of last year's US Open before losing, said: "It means a lot, especially since last time I was here.

"This court has not given me fond memories but hopefully this overtakes that.

"When it was 4-1 today I was thinking, 'I really hope I don't do what I did last year' and that let me focus a lot."

Two-time Grand Slam champion Kerber struggled badly with her second serve, winning only 37% of points behind it.

Osaka hit 22 winners to Kerber's nine, while the German also made 23 unforced errors in a erratic display.