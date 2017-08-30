US Open 2017: Elina Svitolina beats Katerina Siniakova to reach second round

World number four Elina Svitolina has won five WTA singles titles this year

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina overcame a scare to beat world number 42 Katerina Siniakova in the US Open first round.

The Ukrainian fought back from a disappointing second set to win 6-0 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Svitolina had been in control of the match before rain intervened on Tuesday, and she struggled for rhythm when play restarted on Wednesday.

"Today was a little bit of a mess in my head and it was very tough to keep the focus," she told Eurosport.

The world number four will face Evgeniya Rodina in the second round, after the Russian beat Canada's Eugenie Bouchard 7-6 (7-2) 6-1.

Svitolina led the second set tie-break 2-1 but lost the first four points when play resumed as Siniakova forced a deciding set.

The Czech broke Svitolina straight away in the third set but grew frustrated as the match progressed, making 17 unforced errors to Svitolina's seven as the Ukrainian found her feet.

She broke Siniakova in the sixth game of the third set and went on to serve out the match in two hours 22 minutes.

"It was a little bit unlucky to stop yesterday because I was playing good and feeling good. She had nothing to lose," Svitolina added.