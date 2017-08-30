US Open 2017: Dominic Thiem advances to second round

Thiem has never been beyond the fourth round at the US Open

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept

Austrian sixth seed Dominic Thiem made short work of Alex de Minaur in their rain-delayed US Open opener, securing a 6-4 6-1 6-1 win on Wednesday.

Thiem, 23, was 1-0 up in the third set when rain halted the match on Tuesday.

Successive breaks of serve when play resumed ensured Thiem was detained for less than half an hour on his return to the Grandstand Court.

Thiem will play either Cypriot veteran Marcos Baghdatis or American 20-year-old Taylor Fritz in the second round.

After the weather wiped out play on all apart from the covered Arthur Ashe arena on Tuesday, there is a bumper schedule of 87 matches on Wednesday.

Juan Martin del Potro, who won the title in 2009, begins his campaign against Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen with Maria Sharapova, Venus Williams and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga set to follow the Argentine on the showpiece Ashe court.

Elsewhere, 14th seed Nick Kyrgios, fresh from beating world number one Rafael Nadal en route to the Cincinnati final, plays fellow Australian John Millman, while Britons Aljaz Bedene, Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie are also in action.