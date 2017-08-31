US Open 2017: Aljaz Bedene and Cameron Norrie knocked out

Aljaz Bedene failed to break the serve of Russian opponent Andrey Rublev

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.

Britons Aljaz Bedene and Cameron Norrie were both knocked out of the US Open on day three at Flushing Meadows.

Bedene, 28, lost his first-round match 6-1 6-4 6-4 to Russian 19-year-old Andrey Rublev in New York.

Qualifier Norrie, 22, was beaten 6-2 6-4 6-3 in the second round by Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta.

Rublev will face seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov in round two, while Carreno Busta plays Albert Ramos-Vinolas or Nicolas Mahut in round three.

In a match delayed by Tuesday's heavy rain, 28-year-old Bedene dropped the first set in just 21 minutes, winning only three of 19 receiving points.

The British number three, ranked 48, was more competitive in the second and third sets but failed to break the world number 53's serve.

Norrie, ranked 225, paid the price for converting only one of seven break points as he was outclassed by Carreno Busta.