BBC Sport - Kyle Edmund advances in the US Open among several big shocks

Edmund triumphs amid big US Open shocks

  • From the section Tennis

Kyle Edmund advances in the US Open while some big names crashed out on day three.

Edmund overcame American Steve Johnson in straight sets, with other Brits Norrie and Bedene both failing to advance.

Among the shocks, fourth seed Alexander Zverev was knocked out by Borna Coric, while eighth seed Jo Wilfred-Tsonga was knocked outy in straight sets by Denis Shapovalov.

Maris Sharapova advanced after a testing encounter with Timea Babos, and Venus Williams eased through to the third round.

This clip is originally from 5 live sport on Thursday 31 August 2017.

