US Open 2017: Petra Kvitova and Gabrine Muguruza to meet in fourth round

Kvitova's best performance at the US Open was in 2015 when she reached the quarter-finals

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.

Petra Kvitova reached the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time since her career-threatening hand injury as she set up a fourth-round match against Garbine Muguruza at the US Open.

Czech 13th seed Kvitova beat France's Caroline Garcia 6-0 6-4.

Spanish third seed Muguruza overcame Slovakian Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1 6-1.

American ninth seed Venus Williams also progressed with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Greek Maria Sakkari.

The 37-year-old seven-time Grand Slam winner, who lost in this year's Wimbledon final to Muguruza, is chasing a third title at Flushing Meadows and faces Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro in the next round.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova was stabbed by an intruder in her home in December last year and suffered lacerations to her left hand.

The 27-year-old returned to action at the French Open in May and reached the second round, before falling at the same stage at Wimbledon.

"I do feel much more better and closer to my top level," she said.

"I think that I really played great today, as well.

"It's much easier to come back and play, definitely, compared to first tournaments after my comeback.

"I'm still not there, for sure. I think still my hand is not 100% ready, so I do feel hopefully that I do have, like, space to improve.

"But on the other hand, I will be very lucky if I am playing like this every day."

American Sloane Stephens, who beat 11th seed Dominika Cibulkova in round two, is also through after beating Australia's Ashleigh Barty 6-2 6-4.

The former world number 11 was ranked 957 in the world at the end of July after a long injury lay-off but climbed to her current position of 83 after reaching semi-finals in Toronto and Cincinnati in the run-up to the US Open.

She will play German 30th seed Julia Goerges who beat Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic in straight sets.